DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:



THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:



INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL

VENEZUELA 11/26 REGS VEZL USP17625AE71 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 97/27 VEZE US922646AS37 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 09/24 REGS USP97475AP55 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 09/19 REGS VEZN USP97475AN08 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 05/25 VEZH XS0217249126 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 10/22 REGS USP17625AC16 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 05/20 REGS VEZM USP97475AG56 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 98/18 VEZD US922646AT10 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 11/31 REGS VEZA USP17625AD98 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 08/28 REGS VEZK USP17625AB33 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 04/34 VEZF US922646BL74 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 07/38 REGS USP97475AJ95 BAW/UFN

VENEZUELA 08/23 REGS VEZC USP17625AA59 BAW/UFN





Please refer to: http://www.clearstream.com/clearstream-en/products-and-services/settlement/a19020/101318