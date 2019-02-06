

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $179.95 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $25.14 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 160.4% to $1.25 billion from $0.48 billion last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $179.95 Mln. vs. $25.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $0.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 to $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 to $580 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.66 to $2.71 Bln



