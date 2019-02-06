Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This COPD drugs market analysis report segments the market by product (combination therapy and monotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

Global COPD drugs market size will grow by almost USD 3.52 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR close to 4%. Cigarette smoking is a major etiological factor for COPD. There has been increased adoption of e-cigarettes and related products that encourage people to quit smoking, in turn, reducing the incidence of diseases such as COPD. The rising awareness of the risks of smoking and the associated health problems is encouraging many smokers to give up the habit permanently. Therefore, e-cigarettes have emerged as an essential tool for encouraging people to quit smoking.

Rising prevalence of COPD

COPD is a chronic, non-communicable, lifestyle-related disease, which progresses continuously in the absence of medical intervention. There are several lifestyle-related factors such as smoking, exposure to biomass fuel, and air pollution, which increase the risk of developing COPD. Because of the significant prevalence of these factors in the environment worldwide, COPD has become a leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally. Apart from lifestyle factors, there are factors such as old age and presence of rare genetic disorders, which contribute to the rising prevalence of COPD, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the COPD drugs market.

"More than 45% of the COPD drug market's growth will come from North America. Market growth in North America can be attributed to the growing incidence of COPD, the availability of reimbursement schemes, and approvals for new triple combination drugs for the treatment of COPD," says an analyst at Technavio.

Significant research is underway to develop an ideal curative approach for the treatment of COPD. Researchers are identifying molecular targets that lead to disease progression in COPD. The identification of molecular targets is necessary to develop novel biologic therapies such as the monoclonal antibodies that can target the physiological proteins, which lead to disease progression. Although some monoclonal antibodies failed to comply with the regulatory guidelines initially, there are other similar products in the pipeline for COPD. For instance, CNTO 6785 from Johnson Johnson is a monoclonal antibody that is under Phase II clinical trials for COPD. The molecule is an interleukin 17 A protein inhibitor, and therefore, has the potential to eliminate or reduce the progress of the disease in COPD.

This COPD drugs industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several COPD drugs manufacturers including

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical

