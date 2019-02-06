

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH), a provider of information technology, consulting and business process services, announced that it has appointed Brian Humphries, currently the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business, as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Humphries' appointments will be effective April 1, 2019.



Following Humphries' appointment, Francisco D'Souza, who co-founded Cognizant and has served as CEO since 2007, will serve as full-time Executive Vice Chairman to facilitate the transition through June 30, 2019. Thereafter, he will remain on the Board as Vice Chairman.



Humphries joined Vodafone from Dell where he most recently held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of its Infrastructure Solutions Group, based in Boston and Geneva. Previously, he was President of Dell's Global Enterprise Solutions, a group with approximately $15 billion in revenue, and before that he was Vice President and General Manager, EMEA Enterprise Solutions.



Before joining Dell, Humphries was with Hewlett-Packard where his roles included Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets; Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development; and Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of HP Services. The early part of his career was spent with Compaq and Digital Equipment Corporation



