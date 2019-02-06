Avon expands Eve fragrance collection with launch of Eve Truth

Introducing Eve Truth, the latest addition to the Eve collection, fronted by Eva Mendes

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon will expand its multi award-winning Eve fragrance collection this quarter, building on the success of what is already one of the top brands in the Avon portfolio. Hollywood star Eva Mendes is the ambassador of the Eve brand and the new Eve Truth Eau De Parfum will launch in Q1 2019 in the majority of Avon's 50 countries worldwide.

Eve Truth is the latest premium, long-long-lasting fragrance from the bestselling Eve brand.Eve Duet, the first fragrance in the Eve line up, won a highly coveted Fragrance Foundation Award last year. By building on this top-selling brand's success Avon is hoping to increase its fragrance category market share. The bolstered collection will support Representatives in building their businesses, with a compelling fragrance and celebrity equity that will excite and entice customers with luxury at an accessible price.

Created by world-renowned French perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, who has over 10 Fragrance Foundation Awards to his name, Eve Truth will launch with the backing and support of a strong digital marketing and advertising campaign.

The captivating fragrance has been created to give women the freedom to be themselves. It blends delicate flowers, energetic fruits and sensual minerals - including living magnetite, the most magnetic of all the naturally occurring minerals on earth - to reflect the modern woman's freedom to amplify her 'true self'.

"I'm honoured to be the face of Eve Truth, which reflects women's many layers and provides a full fragrance experience to embody the modern woman," says Eva Mendes. "Sharing my truth with other women and asking them to share their truth with me is how I stay connected with the amazing women in my life."

Tatiana Piccolo, Vice President Global Fragrance at Avon explains that fragrance is a key category for modernising the brand and leveraging the strength of Avon's innovation. "We have a tremendous opportunity to build market share further and improve brand perception as we develop compelling consumer propositions like Eve Truth, to build Avon's position as a global fragrance powerhouse."

The fragrance launch is yet another step in the Avon transformation, as the business opens up to partnerships and strategic alliances to deliver on-trend, high-quality, accessibly priced beauty to all.

Louise Scott, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "The launch of Eve Truth is extremely exciting for our millions of beauty entrepreneurs and their customers because this really is a premium fragrance made accessible to everyone. We've worked with world-class perfumers and top-quality ingredients to create a beautiful scent that lasts."

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. Stand4Her

Forward-Looking Statements

This material contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to product launches, marketing and advertising campaigns, market share and brand perception. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this material after it is posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818532/Avon_Eve_Truth.jpg