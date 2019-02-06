Crestron DM NVX is the only network AV solution that delivers a flawless image every time

ISE - intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies developed a new codec called FlinQ in partnership with Crestron, the global leader of workplace and advanced smart homes technology. FlinQ empowers the second generation of Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions to deliver flawless video and still images over a standard 1 Gb network. The new intoPIX FlinQ technology is now available in all new Crestron DM NVX models, and via a free firmware upgrade for currently installed systems.

intoPIX FlinQ incorporates patented technologies that offer new capabilities to distribute flawless video content by leveraging existing IT infrastructures and networks with very low power consumption and safeguarding micro-second latency. Delivering Flawless Link Quality from source to display without requiring heavy and expensive bandwidth, FlinQ enables seamless distribution of any type of content, whether fine text, computer graphics, Excel spreadsheets, gaming, or natural video. FlinQ supports any resolution including 4K or 8K, color depth, or frame rate, and is fully compatible with High Dynamic Range video and displays.

"We are pleased to elevate our long standing partnership with intoPIX," said Alex Peras, Crestron Digital Media Product Manager. "Thanks to an outstanding collaboration with intoPIX, DM NVX is now able to deliver images comparable to the direct source utilizing a standard 1Gb Network."

The new DM NVX featuring intoPIX FlinQ technology will be presented in the Crestron booth at ISE in Amsterdam, from February 5-8 in Hall-2, Stand C20.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

