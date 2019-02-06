Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Result of AGM 06-Feb-2019 / 12:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Result of 2019 AGM 6 February 2019 *************** At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this morning, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 28 November 2018, were duly approved. In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website. The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/shareholder-services/agm-information [1] Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: RAG TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 7390 EQS News ID: 773077 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e16a9becae7adae91b589f99a88f75da&application_id=773077&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

