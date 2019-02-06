Urovant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, today announced it will report 2018 third fiscal quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Urovant's financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that same day. A question and answer session will follow management's remarks.

The conference call numbers are (866) 470-1049 for domestic callers and (409) 217-8245 for international callers. The conference ID is 3197868.

A replay of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call and accessible for 7 days at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3197868. A webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Urovant Sciences website immediately after the call and available for at least 30 days.

Urovant Sciences R&D Day Webcast February 7, 2019

For institutional investors and financial analysts interested in learning more about Urovant, the company invites you to participate in its R&D Day webcast February 7, 2019, 9:00 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time noon 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Register for the webcast here.

This webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Urovant Sciences website.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency; for OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

