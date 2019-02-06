NetCents Technology Completes ExaDigm, Inc. N5 Smart Terminal Integration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce that the integration into the ExaDigm, Inc. (ExaDigm) N5 smart terminal has been completed.

"The NetCents integration into our N5 terminal represents another way we provide our customers and their customers the latest and greatest in payment options," Patricia Love, Vice President of ExaDigm, Inc., says. "Making it easier to spend cryptocurrency for day-to-day purchases is a big leap for all of us."

ExaDigm is a leader in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal solutions. ExaDigm has developed a range of point-of-sale terminals, such as mobile payment terminals, countertop payment terminals, mobile point-of-sale solutions, smart PIN pads, and compact mobile payment terminals. ExaDigm services retail, foodservice, transportation, events and venues, as well as home services industries worldwide.

The N5 POS terminal allows for multiple payment types including NFC, EMV, pin-based transactions, and signature capture. Now, with the integration of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway, cryptocurrency. The terminal is certified for TYSYS and can process as a stand-alone solution or semi-integrated with a POS solution.

"The successful integration of the NetCents platform into ExaDigm N5 POS terminal is milestone for both NetCents and the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a daily transactional currency," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents. "Through this integration we have now made it easier for merchants to accept and cryptocurrency holders to spend their cryptocurrency in brick and mortar locations."

ExaDigm's hardware is also integrated within the SoftPoint software through their All-in-One payment integrated terminal. With the addition of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway into both ExaDigm and SoftPoint, the strategic relationships provide merchants a seamless method to accept cryptocurrency payments in the card present environment.

About ExaDigm, Inc.

ExaDigm offers a one-stop payment solution for hardware and wireless needs. ExaDigm provides affordable and customizable payments solutions and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely, and efficiently. This effort includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, provide integrated solutions, and offer dedicated personalized support. As a leading provider of wireless data solutions, ExaDigm Wireless meets the needs of businesses requiring end-to-end device-managed connectivity, offering stand-alone retail and wholesale solutions, failover solutions, as well as a wireless value bundle. For more information, visit http://www.exadigm.com.

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

