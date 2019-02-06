Veritas Solidifies AWS Partner Network Status, Attains AWS Storage Competency for Veritas NetBackup, Veritas Backup Exec

Long-Term Retention Solutions Allow Organizations to Back Up Data to the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, announced that its flagship products, Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Backup Exec, have attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status, reaffirming Veritas as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner offering solutions validated by the AWS Storage Competency.

Veritas NetBackup and Backup Exec now support multiple AWS storage classes, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Standard-Infrequent Access (Amazon S3 Standard-IA), and Amazon Glacier.

For organizations of virtually all sizes using the cloud or considering a move to the cloud, Veritas' industry-leading backup and recovery solutions can make data management and protection to, from, and within AWS much easier. This also extends Veritas' commitment to accelerate cloud adoption for organizations globally.

"Today's announcement expands on the relationship between AWS and Veritas as well as Veritas' goal to provide organizations with robust cloud solutions to manage and secure data across the cloud and on-premises environments," said David Noy, vice president and general manager, Product Management and Alliances, Veritas. "Achieving AWS Storage Competency status helps us achieve our goal of helping enterprises implement long-term data retention strategies with one of the most reliable data protection experiences in the cloud."

Veritas achieved APN Advanced Technology Partner status in 2017 to develop solutions that support customers in accelerating their cloud and data management initiatives. Ever since, organizations have been able to leverage Veritas solutions and AWS infrastructure to help them accelerate migration to the cloud while improving the management of applications and data across hybrid cloud environments.

Now, with the integration of Veritas NetBackup and Backup Exec solutions, customers can protect data and ward against loss from physical or logical errors, such as system failure, application error, or accidental deletion when backing up, to or from AWS.

"We are moving to an entirely cloud-based AWS environment to lower costs and reduce the staff time required to support data and applications," said Aurélien Durand, storage and backup engineer for global optimized resource management leader Veolia. "Using Veritas NetBackup with Amazon S3 allows us to do this while protecting all of our most critical data. Losing accounting or financial data would have a major impact on our business."

Modernize long-term retention with Veritas' integration solution

Further advancing Veritas' commitment to the cloud, Veritas has developed integrated solutions for long-term retention (LTR) available in the AWS Solution Space. These solutions enable businesses to modernize long-term data retention strategies, protect business application data and ensure business uptime. They include:

Modern data center backup with Veritas and AWS - Veritas NetBackup and Cloud Catalyst solutions are designed to help organizations store copies of their backup data to AWS more easily, while maintaining data optimization. This helps organizations address costs associated with storing large amounts of data in a cloud repository and can help increase data transfer performance.

- Veritas NetBackup and Cloud Catalyst solutions are designed to help organizations store copies of their backup data to AWS more easily, while maintaining data optimization. This helps organizations address costs associated with storing large amounts of data in a cloud repository and can help increase data transfer performance. AWS for LTR - Veritas NetBackup software and appliance solutions leverage AWS to make it a great choice for storing backup data to the cloud, especially for LTR.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Backup Exec are currently available on AWS Marketplace. To learn more or get first-hand experience with moving and protecting data on AWS, visit Veritas' microsite for AWS and take a Veritas NetBackup test drive here.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management - our software and solutions help organizations protect their mission-critical data. Tens of thousands of businesses, including 95% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on us every day to back up and recover their data, keep it secure and available, to guard against failure and achieve regulatory compliance. In today's digital economy, Veritas delivers technology that helps organizations reduce risks and capitalize on their most important digital asset - their data. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

