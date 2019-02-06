Adhera Therapeutics, Inc.: Adhera Therapeutics' DyrctAxessTM Platform Helps 78% of Patients Adhere to PRESTALIA(R); Achieves Exceptionally High Level of Drug Adherence to an Antihypertensive Medication

Over 200 prescribers have written at least one prescription for PRESTALIA and over 600 patients are taking the medication

PRESTALIA was launched in Q3 2018, powered by the Company's proprietary DyrctAxess platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ATRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging technology to commercialize unique therapies and improve patient outcomes, announced today that its proprietary DyrctAxess Technology Platform has helped 78% of patients adhere to PRESTALIA. In doing so, the Company has achieved an exceptional level of drug adherence to an antihypertensive medication. Additionally, over 200 prescribers have written at least one prescription for PRESTALIA, and over 600 patients are taking the medication. Adhera Therapeutics launched sales of PRESTALIA in the third quarter of 2018, powered by its DyrctAxess technology platform. PRESTALIA is licensed to Adhera by Servier, an international pharmaceutical company.

Robert Moscato, Jr., CEO of Adhera Therapeutics, commented, 'Our mission at Adhera Therapeutics is to build an integrated pharmaceutical company that creates value by achieving an unprecedented level of drug adherence. We are pleased to be executing against that goal, as demonstrated by DyrctAxess' 78% adherence rate for our first drug, PRESTALIA.'

Drug adherence is a substantial concern, especially in hypertension. The World Health Organization has estimated half of the patients prescribed an antihypertensive drug stop taking it within 1 year. Whereas persistence with antihypertensive treatment significantly reduces long-term cardiovascular risk.

Pierre Gaillard, MD, Head of Global Marketing & Market Access of Servier stated, 'We are pleased to be working with Adhera, which shares with Servier the ambition to put patient needs at the heart of all our actions. Servier, as a leading company in Hypertension, has developed a very comprehensive portfolio adapted to the different patients profiles and their specific needs. PRESTALIA brings an innovative way to treat newly diagnosed hypertensive patients in one single pill. We are excited to continue to develop the partnership with Adhera, and together bring new innovative solutions for hypertensive patients.'

Mr. Moscato added, 'We are pleased to partner with Servier. Announcements like today represent just a glimpse at the quality of product and technology this alliance offers. Our strategy at Adhera Therapeutics is to capitalize on the value of our proprietary DyrctAxess adherence platform, by acquiring and commercializing key drugs. Our specific drug targets are for chronic illnesses, with low adherence, and high patient volume diseases. Increased adherence for these drug profiles, will improve patient outcomes, save lives and increase the value of existing therapies.'

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros in 2018, Servier employs 22 000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generics) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.

More information: www.servier.com

Press contacts:

Sonia Marques: media@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0) 7 84 28 76 13

Karine Bousseau: media@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 60 37 / + 33 (0) 6 49 92 16 05

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging technology to commercialize unique therapies and improve patient outcomes. The company is initially focused on commercializing PRESTALIA (perindopril arginine and amlodipine besylate) through DyrctAxess, a patient-centric treatment approach. Our PRESTALIA product is approved by the US FDA for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure. Adhera is dedicated to identifying additional assets to expand our commercial presence. Additional information can be found at www.adheratherapeutics.com.

About the DyrctAxess Technology Platform

Adhera Therapeutics' patented technology platform, DyrctAxess offers enhanced efficiency, control and information to empower patients, physicians and manufacturers to help achieve optimal care.

