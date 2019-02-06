Trueblue Announces Opening of a North American Office and Appoints Mario Settino as Executive VP Corporate Development and CFO

VERONA, Italy, MILAN and MONTREAL, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trueblue, a leading technology innovator in the Pharmaceutical sector for the last 17 years is pleased to announce the opening of its North American office in Montreal, Canada and the appointment of Mario Settino as Executive VP of Corporate Development and CFO.

Mr. Settino, a resident of Canada, has had a successful career of over 35 years as a public company executive in both Canada and the USA. Most recently he was CFO of BioAmber and previously President of Peds Legwear with its main operations in North Carolina, USA. Before this he held senior executive positions at Miranda Technologies /Grass Valley, Loblaws, Bombardier and LGS, (an IBM company). Mr. Settino is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) who began his career at Deloitte and holds degrees from Concordia University and McGill University.

Mr. Settino will be based in Montreal, Canada and will be responsible for all of Trueblue's corporate functions, including finance and legal. He will also draw upon his strong background in business development to lead the North American expansion and support the Company with their global clients. Mr. Settino will be supported in the North American market by a dedicated team including Corrado Corsini, VP Account Manager and Luca Caucchioli, Account Manager.

The office will be located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West Suite 2200, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H3B 4W8.

About TRUEBLUE

Since its founding in 2002 the Company has been recognized for innovation and excellence of its solutions and support services. With over 90 clients, Trueblue has worked with many of the top global pharmaceutical companies and has reached a leading position in the market with its products and services.

With over 140 employees with offices in Verona and Milan, Italy, Trueblue is founded on the strength of its people and puts a high value on them. This people-oriented approach is based on significant investments aiming at providing the best solutions to meet its clients' needs.

Trueblue will be present at the 17th edition of EyeForPharma Barcelona from March 12-14.

