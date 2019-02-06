

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $10.83 billion, or $5.81 per share. This compares with $1.84 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.50 billion from $8.04 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $681 Mln. vs. $771 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $8.50 Bln vs. $8.04 Bln last year.



