Innovative Point of Sale Solutions are Vital to the Success for U.S. Merchants

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The point of sale experience, once was cash only and was conducted by a person with a calculator or a pencil - is now a computer like everything else, tied deeply into the operations of the restaurant or store. As an article in the Atlantic stated, the act of paying for stuff is undergoing a great transformation. But now, things have changed and the universe of digital payment methods is expanding every day! For the average fast-casual restaurant or mom-and-pop store, new point-of-sale systems promise easier bookkeeping, strategic business insights and the kind of synoptic view of operations that is irresistible to managers. There are now dozens of point-of-sale systems offering different kinds of payment integrations and experiences. At their best, they integrate a whole restaurant's or store's business. They make it possible to take online orders and simplify accounting. They can keep track of important customers and offer them incentives. Other Active Companies in the industry include NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE:NC) (OTC:NTTCF), Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).



The Business News Daily also sees it that way: "Digital payment methods are now an essential part of business. Whether you operate an e-commerce platform, brick-and-mortar shop, or even offer services, customers and clients often expect to be able to pay digitally. That includes methods like debit and credit, contactless payment services, and even the use of cryptocurrency. "Cryptocurrency is not yet a mainstream form of payment, but it will be soon," said an industry expert. "Reduced fees, increased transaction speeds, security and transparency will all drive adoption in this space, especially as coin values stabilize and new platforms emerge."

NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE:NC) (OTCPK:NTTCF) (Frankfurt:26N) BREAKING NEWS: NetCents Technology is pleased to announce that the integration into the ExaDigm, Inc. (ExaDigm) N5 smart terminal has been completed.



"The NetCents integration into our N5 terminal represents another way we provide our customers and their customers the latest and greatest in payment options," Patricia Love, Vice President of ExaDigm, Inc., says. "Making it easier to spend cryptocurrency for day-to-day purchases is a big leap for all of us."



ExaDigm is a leader in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal solutions. ExaDigm has developed a range of point-of-sale terminals, such as mobile payment terminals, countertop payment terminals, mobile point-of-sale solutions, smart PIN pads, and compact mobile payment terminals. ExaDigm services retail, foodservice, transportation, events and venues, as well as home services industries worldwide.



The N5 POS terminal allows for multiple payment types including NFC, EMV, pin-based transactions, and signature capture. Now, with the integration of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway, cryptocurrency. The terminal is certified for TYSYS and can process as a stand-alone solution or semi-integrated with a POS solution.



"The successful integration of the NetCents platform into ExaDigm N5 POS terminal is milestone for both NetCents and the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a daily transactional currency," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents. "Through this integration we have now made it easier for merchants to accept and cryptocurrency holders to spend their cryptocurrency in brick and mortar locations."



ExaDigm's hardware is also integrated within the SoftPoint software through their All-in-One payment integrated terminal. With the addition of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway into both ExaDigm and SoftPoint, the strategic relationships provide merchants a seamless method to accept cryptocurrency payments in the card present environment. Read this and more news for NetCents at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nc/



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently the company announced it has appointed Deborah (Debbie) M. Messemer, CPA, to its board of directors. Ms. Messemer has more than 30 years of experience advising public and private companies and most recently served as the managing partner of KPMG's Bay Area and Northwest region. Ms. Messemer will serve on the audit, risk and compliance committee of PayPal's Board. Her appointment was effective January 16, 2019.

"Debbie is a talented leader whose global perspective, strategic vision and expertise in business strategy and governance will be a valuable addition to PayPal as we continue to grow," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. "The board of directors and the entire PayPal team join me in welcoming Debbie to the board."

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) recently the company announced the launch of Square Card, a free business debit Mastercard that helps businesses manage their cash flow by eliminating the time between making a sale and having the funds available to spend. Square Card also encourages commerce among the small business community by offering sellers a 2.75% instant discount on purchases made at other Square sellers.

"As sellers make crucial spending decisions, we know that fast access to funds -- and the ability to put proceeds from sales to use immediately -- can help with overall cash flow management," said Alyssa Henry, Seller Lead at Square. "Small businesses have to be nimble. They don't have the time to wait for funds to clear a bank account, or the resources to easily reconcile personal versus business expenses. Square Card addresses these pain points, and further extends Square's ecosystem of products and services for small businesses."

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Developments: Application innovation is at the heart of the digital economy. A new era of apps is redefining what data centers are and need to be capable of supporting. Because today, the data center is no longer a fixed place. It exists wherever data is created, processed and used. That is why Cisco is announcing a new architecture that extends the data center to everywhere that data lives and everywhere applications are deployed.

To bring this "data center anywhere" vision to life, Cisco is introducing a range of innovations across networking, hyperconvergence, security and automation.

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Developments: Oracle Network Management, featuring built-in AI, continuously optimizes performance for a more resilient, efficient grid. Energy distribution is no longer a linear equation. As new energy and data sources continue to grow, utilities must take a more holistic approach to better understand and manage resources and engage increasingly active customers at the edge of the grid. The expanded Oracle Utilities Network Management System (NMS) addresses this market need with a new Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERM) module that enables utilities to monitor situations in real-time and proactively optimize their broader network in concert with this explosion of emerging energy resources, including solar, wind, electric vehicles and more.

By eliminating data and application silos and giving operators real-time visibility and control across all grid and pipeline assets in a single platform, operators can leverage the most comprehensive, real-time model to ensure a more resilient and efficient grid. For example, applying built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to a growing library of data, including Advanced Metering infrastructure (AMI), weather forecasts, SCADA and IoT device interaction, NMS enables grid operators to reliably predict future storms and alter supply and demand. Coupled with enhanced mobile tools, field crews can quickly garner the insights they need to limit the impact of outages for customers and speed restoration efforts.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by NetCents Technology Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757