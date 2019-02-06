The board of the Company announces that it has, with immediate effect, suspended the offer for subscription of up to 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares in relation to the 2018/2019 tax year, details of which were set out in a prospectus published by the Company dated 12 December 2018.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

For further information in relation to the suspension of the offer, please contact the Ingenious Client Relationship Team on (020) 7319 4291.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005373/en/

Contacts:

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Sarah Cruickshank

Company Secretary

Ingenious Vision VCT plc

020 7319 4000