Tinyclues, the leading Campaign Intelligence solution, used by major retail, travel hospitality brands, grew annual revenue by more than 70 percent in 2018, signed numerous new customers globally and extended operations to the Nordic and DACH regions.

Tinyclues, provider of the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution, today revealed that in 2018 the company continued its rapid growth, fueled by $18M Series B funding in February 2018. With record annual recurring revenue, analyst recognition and more than 100 brands using Tinyclues to supercharge their marketing campaigns, the company is on a fast track to success. In 2018, new customers selecting Tinyclues to power their campaigns included Clarins, Camaieu, Perfect Stay, Road Scholar, Maty, Princesse Tam Tam, Carrefour Spectacles, Hostelworld, Weekendesk and many more.

"Our revenue growth, global expansion and prestigious customer base mark Tinyclues as the leading AI-first solution for marketing campaign intelligence," said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "Thanks to our unique deep learning technology, we are solving one of the toughest problems marketers face who will buy their products and when - allowing brands to reinvent the way they engage with their customers."

Bessis continued: "With Tinyclues, finding future buyers and optimizing the campaign plan is easier than ever, leading to outstanding increases in revenue, engagement and productivity. Marketers love Tinyclues, and I'm proud that they have given Tinyclues a stunning average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60 in 2018."

In addition to remarkable revenue growth and a raft of customer successes, 2018 highlights also include:

New investment for growth: Tinyclues closed an $18M Series B investment round. The lead investor was EQT Ventures, with participation from existing investors Alven, Elaia Partners and ISAI.

Launch of operations in Nordics and DACH: Tinyclues opened offices in Copenhagen and Munich with new customers already signed.

"Tinyworld" customer event success: More than 150 top marketers and influencers attended Tinyclues' first global user conference, demonstrating the interest of global brands in the benefits of AI for marketing.

Analyst recognition: Tinyclues was named in Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing 1 " and "Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing Advertising 2 " 2018 reports. Tinyclues was also cited by Forrester in its reports "Complement Your EMSS with Best-Of-Breed Point Solutions, 3 " and in "Artificial Intelligence Will Spark a Real Marketing Renaissance. 4

" and "Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing Advertising " 2018 reports. Tinyclues was also cited by Forrester in its reports "Complement Your EMSS with Best-Of-Breed Point Solutions, " and in "Artificial Intelligence Will Spark a Real Marketing Renaissance. Awards: Tinyclues received recognition from research leaders in the travel industry with an award for innovation from Phocuswright.

Omnichannel adoption: In 2018, customers accelerated their usage of Tinyclues on digital channels like push notifications and Facebook ads. Customers switching from Facebook Lookalike Audiences to Tinyclues averaged a 39 percent increase in Facebook ads revenue.

Customer satisfaction: Tinyclues' Net Promoter Score (NPS) averaged a remarkable 60 in 2018.

The impressive NPS scores reflect Tinyclues' AI-first approach to delivering a unique campaign experience for marketers and delivers tangible business impact. On average, Tinyclues customers enjoy a 79 percent boost in campaign revenue, a 51 percent increase in customer engagement and an 80 percent productivity improvement. In further evidence of customer satisfaction, in 2018, 18 customers attended conferences worldwide to share their experiences on boosting campaign performance with Tinyclues, including Air France, Thomas Cook, Club Med, Kenzo, Fnac Darty and Holland Barrett.

"We are entering 2019 with a strong vision of how deep learning will reinvent marketing campaigns and transform business. Tinyclues has a proven record of more than 100 brands with outstanding results on the most important marketing metrics: revenue, customer engagement and productivity," said Bessis. "With an ambitious roadmap and go-to-market strategy, we look forward to changing the way B2C marketers worldwide are engaging with their customers."

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Holland Barrett, Lacoste, Manor, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers, and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

