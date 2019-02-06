

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - International Trade Data and Productivity and Costs report are the major economic announcements on Wednesday. Earnings report from major corporates also get attention.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Investors are looking ahead to Federal Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Washington this evening.



The announcement of U.S.-North Korea two-day summit in Vietnam by the end of February has not helped to add much enthusiasm in the market.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow climbed 172.15 points or 0.7 percent to 25,411.52, the Nasdaq advanced 54.55 points or 0.7 percent to 7,402.08 and the S&P 500 rose 12.83 points or 0.5 percent to 2,737.70.



On the economical front, International Trade data for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $54.0 billion, compared to deficit of $55.5 billion in the prior month.



Productivity and Costs report for the fourth-quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for an increase of 1.6 percent, while it grew 2.3 percent in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA of the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 0.9 million barrels and gasoline were down 2.2 million barrels.



The 10-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will deliver a speech about the Federal Reserve Stress Testing Conference at the Council for Economic Education Vantage Point Reception in New York, NY, with moderated Q&A at 6.05 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will host a town hall meeting with educators from across the country in Washington D.C. at 7.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Wednesday. Chinese Shanghai Composite Index remained closed. Japanese shares ended a tad higher. The Nikkei average edged up 0.14 percent to 20,874.06 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,582.13.



Australian markets ended modestly higher despite disappointing results from Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 20.20 points or 0.34 percent to 6,026.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 23.70 points or 0.39 percent at 6,091.80.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 10.45 points or 0.21 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 50.90 points or 0.46 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 1.25 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 10.27 points or 0.11 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.17 percent.



