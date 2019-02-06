Orgenesis Inc.: Orgenesis' CSO Sara Ferber to Present to the International Research Training Group Hosted by Technische Universität Dresden and the King's College London

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS), a developer of advanced cell therapies, manufacturer and service provider, today announced that Orgenesis' Chief Scientific Officer, Sara Ferber Ph.D. will present the Company's novel and proprietary autologous trans-differentiation cell therapy technologies for the treatment of diabetes at The International Research Training Group (IRTG) 2251 "Immunological and Cellular Strategies in Metabolic Disease" (ICSMD) retreat which is being held on February 4-7, 2019 at King's College London.

The International Research Training Group (IRTG) 2251 "Immunological and Cellular Strategies in Metabolic Disease" retreat is a collaboration of the Technische Universität Dresden and the King's College London, which aims to provide attendees with a specialized but interdisciplinary program under the supervision of principal investigators and the opportunity to acquire certificates from both institutions.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms:.

