AGMA and NFPA Announce New Business and Emerging Technology Tracks in Conference at Motion + Power Technology Expo

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / The new Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will offer a new opportunity for attendees to learn from industry experts in a two-track seminar series called the MPT Conference, during the inaugural event taking place October 15 - 17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI. The trade show and conference will bring together more than 4,000 professionals looking for technical solutions from across the Mechanical Power Transmission, Fluid Power and Electrical Drive industries for three days of educational sessions, networking, and a full exhibit hall featuring industry leading companies. Motion + Power Technology Expo is owned and operated by The American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and co-sponsored by the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA).

"Advances in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving were on display at last month's Detroit Auto Show. In October, the next generation of technical solutions for the mobile and industrial markets will be showcased on the show floor and discussed in the conference program during MPT Expo which will be back in Detroit," said Matthew Croson, President, AGMA. "We are working closely with the NFPA on the conference for MPT Expo and are pleased to announce that we will be offering sessions focused on the hottest topics including cybersecurity, supply chain, 3D printing, robotics and much more."

Subject matter experts will be providing the most up to date information in 45 minutes presentation/Q&A sessions. Topics in the Know Your Business Track (business intelligence track) will include Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Workforce and Supply Chain. Presentations in the Be Prepared for the Future (emerging technology track) will include IoT, 3D Printed Metal, Robotics, and Electric Drive Technology. For more information, visit https://motionpowerexpo.com/education/.

The Motion + Power Technology Expo will also offer the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short course technical seminars from AGMA and The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA). AGMA is also planning two focused events, one for Young Professionals and a Women's Breakfast with industry speakers. Details about the sessions will be available in the coming weeks. Visit https://motionpowerexpo.com/request-information-form/ to receive updates and notification when registration opens on April 1, 2019.

In addition to the MPT Conference, 300+ exhibitors from across the supply chain including gear companies, machine tools suppliers and electric drive solutions will showcase new products and services from industry leaders Timken Power Systems, Meritor, EMAG LLC, Gleason Corporation, Kapp Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry America, and others. NFPA will host a 5,000 square foot Pavilion within the show, featuring 50 exhibitors. Click here for access to the interactive floor plan. For additional information about exhibiting or details regarding the new show, please email Jenny Blackford at blackford@agma.org.

About Motion + Power Technology Expo:

The Motion + Power Technology Expo will be held in Detroit, MI October 15-17, 2019 at the Cobo Center. Exhibitors will span the 80,000 sq. ft. of floor space with more than 4,000 attendees visiting their booths. Education classes and the annual AGMA Fall Technical Meeting will be held in conjunction with the Expo. MPT Expo will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/.

About AGMA:

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for Technical Committee 60 of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing. www.agma.org.

For further information, contact:

