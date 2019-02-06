The Future of Lithium Mining is in Brining

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

It doesn't take a crystal ball to see that we need all the lithium we can mine. It's the preferred battery type for almost every devise out there from mobile phones to cars. Industry sources show that: "it's clear that the rapid increase in lithium consumption over the past few decades requires an equal expansion of lithium sources and production sites. In 2009, the lithium ion battery industry accounted for 21 percent of all annual lithium consumption. Today, that figure has almost doubled, and battery production - especially batteries for the manufacture of electric vehicles - will continue to gobble up a progressively larger share of lithium. A single electric vehicle requires as much lithium as 10,000 mobile phones, and global electric vehicle sales will essentially double in 2021, then double again by 2025. In other words, expanding access to lithium must remain a priority for the EV and electronics industry." Active stocks in the markets this week include NRG Metals Inc. (TSX-V: NGZ) (OTC: NRGMF), Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX: NMX) (OTC: NMKEF), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTC: STLHF) (TSX-V:SLL), Glencore Plc (OTC: GLNCY) (LSE:GLEN)

According to the article "There are two main sources of lithium: mines and brine water. Most of the world's lithium (87 percent) comes from the latter source. The remaining 13 percent of the world's lithium is found in more traditional mines. Lithium concentrations in hard rock (pegmatites) are higher than those found in brine, but the mining process has a higher cost and a larger environmental footprint. Still, hard-rock lithium mining can be competitive, at least in mines that are already in operation. But even using traditional recovery methods, extracting lithium from brine is easier and cheaper than hard-rock mining by about half."

NRG Metals Inc. (TSX-V:NGZ.V) (OTCQB:NRGMF) BREAKING NEWS: NRG Metals is pleased provide an update on progress with a Preliminary Economic Analysis of the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina. The evaluation is being conducted by Knight Piésold Consulting (KP) and JDS Energy & Mining (JDS).

The analyses are currently focused on process engineering optimizations. Simultaneously, design work and evaluation of site infrastructure is ongoing, including the overall general arrangement with optimal location for potential pilot and production plant sites and the ponds. Material quantities and costs are being prepared and preliminary economic numbers are being developed for the P.E.A.

The HMN Project is strategically located in the Hombre Muerto Salar, an area of active lithium production by FMC at the Fenix lithium mine, some 12 kilometers south of the project area. The project is surrounded by ground now owned by POSCO, a Korean based lithium producer, as a result of its US$ 280 million purchase of the area from Galaxy Resources Ltd, an Australian based producer. Galaxy is also moving their portion of the Hombre Muerto Salar, the Sal de Vida Project, to lithium production.

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. at FMC Tower at Cira Centre South, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104. For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 700 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTCQX: NMKEF) (TSX:NMX.TO) recently announced the appointment of Robert Beaulieu as its new Vice President, Operations. Since January 3, Mr. Beaulieu has been overseeing the construction and operations readiness work that will lead to the commissioning of the Whabouchi mine and the Shawinigan electrochemical plant.

"We are truly pleased to welcome Robert to Nemaska Lithium, an incredible talent developed through various Canadian and international experiences," said Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium. "Robert has led the start-up and operations of large-scale projects and we will benefit from his vast experience in transitioning from construction and development to ramp-up and commercial operations and process optimization. As we are fast approaching a new turning point in our history, his extensive track record in the development of complex and innovative mining and metallurgical processing projects will be an excellent addition to team."

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX: STLHF) (TSX-V: SLL.V) recently the company reported a maiden lithium resource statement for its approximately 30,000 acre Project (aka TETRA Project) in the south-western region of Arkansas, USA (the "Property"; see Company news release dated 8th Jan 2018). The maiden resource report includes 802,000 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at the Inferred Resource category. Combined with Standard Lithium's other project in Southern Arkansas (Lanxess Property; see news dated 14th November 2018), this results in a total combined Arkansas lithium brine resource of 3,888,000 tonnes LCE.

Robert Mintak, CEO said "This combined project in Southern Arkansas positions us as the largest lithium brine resource in the US; a significantly expanding market that currently relies on imports of foreign lithium." Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium continued "Our collaboration with TETRA Technologies was fundamental in allowing Standard Lithium to gain a meaningful foothold in the south-west Arkansas Project area, and this maiden resource estimate is validation of the high resource potential we identified in this highly prospective region. We look forward to tighter definition of this resource and developing its potential in parallel with the Lanxess property."

Glencore Plc (OTCPK: GLNCY) (LSE:GLEN.L) - It was recently reported by REUTERS that the company announced that it is close to finalising a deal to make a $500 million payment to the mining arm of Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) for iron ore cargoes to be delivered over five years, sources familiar with the matter said.

One source said Glencore would sign the deal no later than the first quarter. The Brazilian steelmaker is aiming to reduce debts that piled up after an iron ore and steel price rout in 2015-2016 and a severe recession in Brazil, prompting investors to demand asset sales. Glencore, which sources said would secure backing from banks for the deal, and CSN declined to comment.

