AFP/ATL Machines Market to Reach US$ 294.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on AFP/ATL Machines Market by Machine Type (AFP, ATL, and Hybrid AFP/ATL), by End-User Type (Tier Players, OEMs, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the AFP/ATL machines market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

AFP/ATL Machines Market: Highlights

Among industries with brilliant composites penetration, aerospace is one such industry that witnessed excellent penetration of advanced composites in the crucial sections including fuselage and wings in next-generation aircraft such as B787 and A350XWB. Prepregs are the most felicitous material for fabricating composite parts that are laid layers on layers manually, generally at a rate of 2.5 lbs. per hour. It was impossible to fabricate large number of composite parts with such a low layup rate. This challenge led to the development of Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) and Automated Tape Layup (ATL) machines for fabricating aircraft structural parts including fuselage and wings at a greater speed. AFP/ATL machine suppliers are continuously advancing the AFP/ATL processes, especially targeting increase in the layup rate and reduction in wastage.

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global AFP/ATL machines market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 294.7 million in 2024. The growth of AFP/ATL machines is governed by vast factors among which a wide array of benefits offered by these machines over the traditional hand layup process coupled with organic growth of the aerospace industry are the prime growth drivers. AFP/ATL machines lay prepreg material efficiently at a rate of more than 50 lbs. per hour with improved part quality, which is not possible with the traditional hand layup process. A skilled technician can generally lay prepreg at 2.5 lbs. per hour. These machines are playing a pivotal role in achieving OEMs' focus on the development of lightweight composite parts with reduced cycle time.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report

The research's findings suggest that AFP machine is expected to remain the most dominant machine type in the market over the next five years, owing to the development of low-cost AFP machines and their increasing acceptance in a wide array of industries including automotive and spatial.

Based on the end-user type, tier players and OEMs are likely to remain the major procurers of these machines in coming eons. Others mainly include universities and research centers, who generally procure AFP/ATL machines for the research and developments purpose to find an innovative solution for various industries.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for AFP/ATL machines during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, and major AFP/ATL machine suppliers. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).

Some of the key players in the global AFP/ATL machines market are M.Torres Diseños Industriales S.A.U, Electroimpact Inc., Coriolis Composites Technologies SAS, Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., Fives, Accudyne System, Inc., Automated Dynamics, and Mikrosam AD. Development of low-cost robotic AFP machines, close engagement with OEMs for the development of custom machines addressing specific requirements of clients, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global AFP/ATL machines market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

AFP/ATL Machines Market by Machine Type:

AFP Machine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

ATL Machine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hybrid AFP/ATL Machine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

AFP/ATL Machines Market, By End-User Type

Tier Players (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

OEMs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

AFP/ATL Machines Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft AFP/ATL Composites Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine Applications, Flight Control Surfaces, and Others), by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Aramid Fiber Composites), by Automation Type (Automated Fiber Placement and Automated Tape Layup), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Vertical Type (Materials and Printers), by Industry Type (Aircraft, UAV, Spacecraft), by Application Type (Engine Components, Structural Components and Space Components), by Printer Technology Type (SLA, SLS, DMLS, FDM, CLIP, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176