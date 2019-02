WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A government shutdown-delayed report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by much more than anticipated in the month of November.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $49.3 billion in November from a revised $55.7 billion in October.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $54.0 billion from the $55.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.



