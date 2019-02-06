

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Times Co. (NYT) said that it expects total subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2019 to increase in the low to mid-single digits compared with the first quarter of 2018, with digital-only subscription revenue expected to increase in the mid-teens.



Total advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2019 are expected to decrease in the low to mid-single digits compared with the first quarter of 2018, with digital advertising revenue expected to increase in the mid-teens.



Other revenues in the first quarter of 2019 are expected to increase approximately 50 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018.



The company Board declared a $0.05 dividend per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock, an increase of $0.01 from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2019.



