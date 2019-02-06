MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM") will attend Mobile World Congress 2019, February 25th-28th at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

To help carriers meet the explosive traffic demand for 5G Communications, MACOM is enabling the next generation of 5G Wireless Networking and Infrastructure Deployments with a broad portfolio spanning RF power amplifiers, RF Switches and LNA's to a full suite of millimeterwave components, optical and photonic semiconductors. MACOM is helping carriers deliver not only their traffic growth requirements, but also helping them to solve their size, weight, power and cost challenges.

MACOM is providing the requisite wideband performance, multiband operation and spectral efficiency for the next generation of wireless deployments. MACOM offers highly efficient and broadband RF Power amplifiers, integrated Tx and Rx FEM modules and discrete products, plus optical and photonic components for backhaul and fronthaul, leveraging industry leading GaN-on-Silicon, AlGaAs, Indium Phosphide and Etched Facet Technologies.

Make an appointment to meet with MACOM experts in Barcelona's premier venue, the Fira Gran Via, Hall 8.1, Meeting Room CC8.15 to learn more about:

The Trusted Name in High-Performance RF Components: Showcasing MACOM's high-performance portfolio serving diverse markets, including wireless infrastructure and networking, radar, and high speed optical

Enabling the Next Generation of Wireless Basestations: Cutting-edge GaN-on-Si Integrated Doherty Power Amplifiers for M-MIMO and high-power Macro Basestations

Front-End Modules (FEMs): Delivering performance, size and reliability for wireless networking leveraging proprietary switching technology and integration

Application Support: MACOM's unparalleled customer support leverages decades of experience to solve complex problems

Cross Reference Tools: MACOM's cross reference tools will assist in finding MACOM products that are a substitute or alternate replacement to other manufacturers

Members of MACOM's product management, engineering and applications teams will be available by appointment throughout the show. To make an appointment, please contact your local MACOM sales representative.

Show Information:

Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

Monday, February 25 th : 9:00 AM 7:00 PM

: 9:00 AM 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26 th : 9:00 AM 7:00 PM

: 9:00 AM 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 27 th : 9:00 AM 7:00 PM

: 9:00 AM 7:00 PM Thursday, February 28th: 9:00 AM 4:00 PM

For more information about Mobile World Congress, visit: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com

