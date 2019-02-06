Nobia Selects Qualitest as SAP S/4HANA Quality Assurance Partner of Choice to Accelerate its IT Transformation

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Qualitest, the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions, today announced it has been chosen by Nobia to become its quality assurance partner of choice as it migrates to SAP's S/4HANA platform.

Nobia is Europe's leading kitchen specialist with some fifteen strong brands. The organisation develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions. Every week, the company manufactures more than 140,000 cabinets and meets more than 60,000 customers in its stores.

Qualitest is a leading provider of SAP quality assurance and testing solutions. In 2017, the Company acquired Experior, the only SAP certified partner in the U.K. dedicated to software testing. Since then, it has expanded its global team of SAP experts who deliver quality assurance strategy planning as well as performance testing, security testing and managed testing services to SAP clients globally.

"We've embarked on a long and exciting journey to drive excellence throughout our IT landscape, delivering modern, advanced solutions to enhance the customer experience; drive business optimization; and support the growth agenda," said David Thorne, CIO of Nobia. "We chose Qualitest to serve as our QA partner of choice as we migrate to SAP S/4HANA because we wanted an independent team who could, from the very planning stage, help us embed quality into everything we do."

"Many leading brands are using their migration to SAP S/4HANA as an opportunity to rethink and reimagine the customer experience they can deliver," said Simon Evans, SVP of SAP & Enterprise QA Solutions at Qualitest. "They are also re-evaluating their approach to quality assurance. Smarter S/4HANA testing strategies can help not only lower costs and increase speed-to-market but be a catalyst for change and transformation. We're very excited to support Nobia as they begin this journey."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

About Nobia

Nobia develops and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK; HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita and Marbodal in Scandinavia; Petra and A la Carte in Finland; as well as ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 6,100 employees and had net sales of about SEK 13 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com