ABI Research Announces Latest Executive Foresights and Upcoming Speaking Engagements at Mobile World Congress 2019

Latest Executive Foresights:

Additive Manufacturing and Generative Design Put Manufacturing Operations Management in the Spotlights as Hybrid Manufacturing Heats Up

In his most recent Executive Foresights, ABI Research's Principal Analyst Ryan Martin wrote, "By 2030, the number of production-ready additive manufacturing platforms that ship each year will increase more than tenfold: more than US$325 billion in hardware and related systems revenue. These systems will produce more than US$360 billion worth of parts and end products each year (up from US$6.8 billion today) and nearly US$2 trillion in sum by the end of the next decade (MD-AMMT-101). These systems will need to work with the ones that came before them. Today, most do not." Read more.

Key Takeaways from 2018 for the Drone Industry

In this Executive Foresights, ABI Research Analyst Rian Whitton wrote, "Everyone knows that DJI dominates the drone market and that competitors are struggling on the platform front. It is also well-known that software service providers for drones took a hit in 2018 with the closure of Airware. Why has the drone market evolved in such a way?" Read more.

What Awaits the Telco Ecosystem as it Targets Manufacturing?

In his most recent Executive Foresights, ABI Research's Principal Analyst Pierce Owen wrote, "Nokia and other network vendors have targeted the manufacturing sector because it offers an enormous opportunity. The connection revenues and network services revenues for cellular connected devices in the manufacturing sector alone will grow significantly to generate over US$1.1 billion by the end of 2023 and over US$23.8 billion by 2030. Right now, no one has even started to capture this revenue because of the many challenges vendors face in connecting and networking assets on the factory floor." Read more.

Upcoming Analyst Speaking Engagements and Events:

7 ABI Research Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Transformative Technologies to Mobile World Congress 2019 Attendees

Seven ABI Research analysts will be on-site at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 25-28 to conduct press interviews and one-to-one business meetings about transformative technologies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI analyst, visit https://go.abiresearch.com/2019-mwc-schedule-a-briefing.

Also at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 27 from 9:25 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., ABI Research's Dominique Bonte, Vice President of Verticals and End Markets, will moderate the panel "C-V2X Ready to Roll at Global Level." The Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) panel is part of the Connecting the Mobility World with C-V2X session and presented by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). Bonte's panel will focus on China, the European Union, Japan, and the United States; a go-to-market timeline also will be discussed.

ABI Research's Chief Research Officer, Stuart Carlaw, will then moderate the panel discussion "Service Co-creation That Delivers Value and Impact: When, Why and How?" on Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This session is a masterclass from seasoned industry leaders, Kore Wireless CEO Romil Bahl and Synchronoss CEO Glenn Lurie, who can talk from direct experience about best practices in service co-creation, whether for one major partner or hundreds. How in practice does a CEO's bright idea become a deployed service that creates value for everyone involved?

