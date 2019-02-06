1 ETFs issued by Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB will be listed as of 7.2.2019. Please find ETF identifiers in the attached document. Udsteder / issuer Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Første dato for handel / First day of trading 07-02-2019 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0011452127 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument short name XACT OMXC25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Trading code XACTC25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707645