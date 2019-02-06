MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the secure foundation for modern work, today announced that it is powering 2,500 corporate mobile devices for the international bus and train operators at FlixMobility, a global mobility startup. FlixMobility's drivers and terminal staff use MobileIron's unified endpoint management (UEM) solution on their Android devices, resulting in time savings and reduced downtime. MobileIron also provides access to tailor-made app solutions, including parts of the FlixBus driver app.

FlixMobility developed its own mobile app back in 2013, allowing the use of devices to book tickets, view timetables, and follow routes in real-time. The company has since expanded its mobile-first strategy, which has benefited its customers, its 7,000 bus drivers, and its large number of customer service staff at bus and train stations. By the end of 2018, 2,500 corporate mobile devices at FlixMobility were running on Android, powered by MobileIron's UEM platform.

Read the full case study: www.mobileiron.com/en/case-studies/flixmobility

Mobile apps are key to business operations

Bus drivers and station staff use mobile devices in Android Kiosk mode managed by MobileIron, mainly for check-in purposes and to communicate with management. The centralized mobile functions operate on two FlixBus apps, one for passengers and one for drivers and terminal staff. As part of a pilot project, the customer app keeps customers up to date, allowing them to follow their routes in real time and see expected arrival times for their busses.

"Our initial calculations show that using MobileIron, it takes only half as long to configure employees' mobile devices. MobileIron has also reduced our error rates, and our helpdesk gets far fewer calls than it used to," said Stefan Tontsch, VP of operations, FlixMobility Experience.

"FlixBus' experience is further proof of the versatility of our UEM platform as it runs on Android. It also shows that today's phones are not just for making calls they're universal devices, with a huge range of uses," said Peter Machat, VP of Central EMEA, MobileIron.

About MobileIron

MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) provides the secure foundation of modern work. For more information, please visit: www.mobileiron.com.

About FlixMobility

FlixMobility is a recent global mobility startup. Its FlixBus and FlixTrain brands provide a comfortable, affordable and environment-friendly travel alternative. The unique combination of technology start-up, e-commerce platform and classic transport company has positioned FlixMobility as a leader against major international corporations, permanently changing the European and American mobility landscape. In 2018, it launched the first green long-distance trains. Since 2013, FlixMobility has changed the way that over 100 million people have traveled throughout Europe and created thousands of new jobs in the mobility industry. For more information, please visit www.FlixBus.com or www.FlixTrain.com.

