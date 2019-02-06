VersaStyle A New Level of Styling for Steel Wheels

Maxion Wheels, the world's largest wheel manufacturer, has won Tata Motors as a new customer for its VersaStyle passenger car steel wheel. Currently, the company is on track to deliver 150,000 VersaStyle wheels per year for Tata's model "Tiago." This on top of the three million VersaStyle wheels produced annually for other Maxion Wheels customers.

Maxion Wheels produces more than three million VersaStyle steel wheels per year, including its new order for Tata Motors' Tiago model.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The VersaStyle wheel is a cost-competitive answer for all vehicle segments in an environment where consumers' demand for styled wheels continues to grow. VersaStyle consists of one steel wheel backbone and a styled cap. Its optimized spoke structures and large ventilation areas create various design and personalization opportunities as well as design flexibility for steel wheels, e.g. multi-paint finishes, coatings and wheel inserts.

In response to its customers' requests for a steel wheel that can serve as a cost-competitive technology, VersaStyle also impacts a vehicle's fuel efficiency by being up to eight percent lighter than a cast aluminum wheel.

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing nearly 60 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 33 locations in 16 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels' website at www.maxionwheels.com.

