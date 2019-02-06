NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Appoints Dr. Marcus Johnston, Ph.D as VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / NV Gold Corporation (TSX-V: NVX; OTC PINK: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Marcus Johnston has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration, after serving as a consultant and Exploration Manager for NV Gold since early 2018.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Marcus Johnston to NV Gold's executive management team as VP Exploration, after assisting the Company as Exploration Manager over the past year," John E. Watson, Chairman of NV Gold commented. "We are currently reviewing multiple priority accretive exploration projects in preparation for the 2019 season, with the objective of securing an advanced mineral project to actively explore utilizing our multiple extensive geological databases, and in-house technical team and Board. Dr. Johnston's extensive experience of evaluating and exploring properties in Nevada, will play a key role in advancing our mineral property portfolio in 2019. With a tight corporate share structure, low burn rate, and focused management team, we look forward to a positive year ahead. I wish to thank our supportive and patient shareholders, as displayed in the recent AGM voting, as we ensure we select and advance key mineral properties for exploration."

Dr. Marcus Johnston, PhD in Economic Geology, brings more than 20 years of experience in exploration and mining, with an emphasis on mineral systems in Nevada. Dr. Johnston has consulted to various private groups over the past four years, including NV Gold, since early 2018. Prior to this, he has worked with Renaissance Gold Inc., Victoria Gold Corp., and Newmont Gold Corp. Dr. Johnston began his research on Carlin-type deposits in 1997, which led directly to the discovery of the Helen Zone (current resource is 713,000 oz gold and 237,000 oz silver) near the old Cove open pit in north-central Nevada, and revitalization of the entire McCoy mining district (now owned by Premier Gold Mines Ltd.). Dr. Johnston has evaluated more than 500 properties in Nevada, and played an integral role in advancing numerous exploration projects and active mines. Dr. Johnston holds a BSc from George Mason University, an MSc from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, a PhD from the Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno, and is an active member and former President and Director of the Geological Society of Nevada.

NV Gold reports the strong support and re-election of John Watson (Chairman and CEO), Peter A. Ball (President & COO), Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Dr. Odin Christensen, and Alfred "Alf" Stewart as Directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held January 30, 2019. At the meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company's stock option plan and the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated December 11, 2018.

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to an officer and consultant under its Stock Option Plan entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 375,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable on or before January 30, 2024 at a price of $0.17 per share. In addition to receiving stock options, Dr. Johnston will also receive a one-time bonus of 190,000 shares of the Company in respect of his appointment, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold's geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs.

