Firmenich Reinforces Global Environmental Leadership With Fourth CDP Top Score This Year

GENEVA, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognized as a global environmental leader with a CDP triple 'A' score, Firmenich further reinforced its impact with its top ranking on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. This global supply chain recognition is testament to Firmenich's excellence in working with its suppliers to reduce carbon emissions and environmental risks across its value chain.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg )



"It is a great honor to be one of only two companies in the world to reach, the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, as well as triple "A" status for climate change, water security, and forests," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "These world-class recognitions illustrate how Firmenich's sustainability leadership is well entrenched beyond our business and positively impacting our supply chain."

"Congratulations to Firmenich for setting the pace in environmental management with its recognition on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, working to reduce emissions and lower environmental risks across its supply chain. If more businesses follow Firmenich's lead, cascading good practices down their supply chains, we can accelerate a rapid transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy," said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Supply Chain at CDP.

"We started disclosing our environmental performance through CDP Supply Chain 10 years ago and were the first perfume and taste company to ask our suppliers to also disclose through CDP," commented Neil McFarlane, Senior VP Quality, Health, Safety, Security & Environment, Firmenich. "We are very proud of this achievement that highlights the incredible work done by our environmental and purchasing teams. We hope it will inspire other companies to develop their own path towards zero impact."

CDP assessed more than 5,000 companies on their supply chain engagement strategies with 120 (3%) leading companies earning a place on the third annual Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The Supplier Engagement Leaderboard is released today in Cascading commitments: Driving upstream action through supply chain engagement, CDP's Global Supply Chain Report 2019, written by CDP and Carbon Trust. The report reveals that with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in supply chains on average 5.5 times those of company's direct operations, there has been a step-change in corporate awareness and action on environmental impacts within the supply chain in the last decade.

Learn more about Firmenich's 2020 environmental goals and vision to become carbon neutral in its "Performance and Sustainability Report 2018." To view it, click here.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2018. More information about Firmenich is available athttp://www.firmenich.com

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 7,000 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2018. This is in addition to the over 750 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit http://www.CDP.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.