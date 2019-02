Gabather AB equity rights will be delisted. The last day of trading is today, February 06, 2019. Security name: Gabather AB TO 2 -------------------------------- Short name: GABA TO 2 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010598342 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153740 -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.