Inauguration of AI Innovation of Sweden

Zenuity, one of the founding partners for AI Innovation of Sweden.

Today AI Innovation of Sweden - the new national center for accelerating research and innovation within the area of Artificial intelligence was inaugurated at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg. The Minister for Energy and Digitalization, Anders Ygeman, attended the event, indicating the importance the Government places in this center. We are really thrilled about this new center, Zenuity was one of the instigators making this center real.

AI Innovation of Sweden is a national initiative that will accelerate the application of AI through sharing of knowledge and data, and establish common resources, such as the data factory and co-location facilities. The objective is to serve as a neutral engine for the Swedish AI ecosystem, and attract leading global expertise who intend to make a significant impact. AI Innovation of Sweden is funded by Vinnova, Region Västra Götaland, large corporations, SMEs, the public sector, research institutes, and academia, over 40 partners have already signed up.

"Sweden should be the best in the world at using the opportunities presented by digitalisation. AI Innovation of Sweden is an important part of making this a reality," says Anders Ygeman, The Minister for Energy and Digitalization.

At AI Innovation of Sweden, the new data factory will provide a unique edge where we and others can work on the same data, trying different approaches and learning from each other. We will also learn and develop new ways of creating, annotating, and managing data more effectively.



Zenuity will be a data donor to the new Data Factory. This donation will enable many smart researchers to work on the same data we do. We expect to gain new insights from these colleagues and hope to develop new solutions with them. We have already located our PhD researchers working with AI at AI Innovation of Sweden, showing our immediate commitment.

"Learning from others, discussing ideas and being in a dynamic, high performance environment will drive excellence and accelerate our work", says Dennis Nobelius, CEO at Zenuity.

About Zenuity

Zenuity is a leading developer of software for self-driving cars (Autonomous Driving, AD) and driver-assisting technology (ADAS, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Our flexible approach helps us integrate closely with our clients within the automotive industry, resulting in quick delivery of new technologies. Zenuity was founded in 2017 and currently has more than 600 employees in Sweden, Germany, USA and China.

