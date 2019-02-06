As of February 7, 2019, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Short Name New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------------- SE0006599650 CCCDXHY0FNDA 9 300,00 ------------------------------------------------- SE0006992889 FRB_INDEX_USAHY_N 9 400,00 ------------------------------------------------- SE0007981980 FRB_INDEX_USAHY2_N 9 600,00 ------------------------------------------------- SE0009554116 FRB_INDEX_USAHY3_N 9 700,00 ------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB