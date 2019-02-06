sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
06.02.2019 | 16:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM

Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 6

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Formation Group PLC (NEX: FRM), the property development and project management company, announces that it has posted notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held at Ground Floor, Oakwood House, 414-422 Hackney Road, London, E2 7SY, at 11.00am on 28 February 2019.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

© 2019 PR Newswire