Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Formation Group PLC (NEX: FRM), the property development and project management company, announces that it has posted notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held at Ground Floor, Oakwood House, 414-422 Hackney Road, London, E2 7SY, at 11.00am on 28 February 2019.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries: