

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump called for rejecting politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution in his annual State of the Union address, but insisted on his demand for building a wall along the Mexico border, and slammed 'ridiculous, partisan investigations.'



Trump was originally scheduled to deliver SOTU to Congress on January 29, but was forced to postpone it in the wake of the crippling government shutdown, as a major spat between the President and the Opposition over funding his plan to build the controversial border wall continues unabated.



Despite his attempt for political compromise in the speech, the President didn't signal any change in his hard-rooted policies on key issues.



He reminded the Congress that just 10 days are left to pass a bill 'that will fund our Government, protect our homeland, and secure our southern border'.



According to him, tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate, it is cruel.



'An economic miracle is taking place in the United States - and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,' he said in apparent reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election.



In the speech he targeted China, accusing the trade rival of stealing American jobs and wealth.



He urged Congress to pass US Reciprocal Trade Act that would empower him to respond faster during trade wars.



He used the occasion to announce the much awaited second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he said will take place in Vietnam on February 27 and 28.



Trump said progress has been made in his administration's efforts to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula.



In his opinion, if he had not been elected President, the United States would be in 'a major war with North Korea' now.



Trump claimed that his administration created 5.3 million new jobs and added 600,000 new manufacturing jobs.



'Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for blue collar workers. Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in half a century. African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels,' Trump told the lawmakers.



