Mittwoch, 06.02.2019

64,66 Euro		+0,54
+0,84 %
WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 Ticker-Symbol: BZZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
06.02.2019 | 16:37
PR Newswire

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2019 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on February 26, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 (Toronto area), Passcode: 8641002#
    • via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST, May, 28 2019, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 6462367#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until May 28, 2019.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia



