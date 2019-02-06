Veoneer Partner in AI Innovation of Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), is one of the founding partners in AI Innovation of Sweden, the new national center for accelerating research and innovation within Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI Innovation of Sweden is a national and neutral initiative which is intended to function as an engine in the Swedish AI ecosystem. The focus is on accelerating implementation of AI by means of sharing knowledge and data, co-location and collaboration projects, all with a strong focus on ethics, transparency and security. AI Innovation of Sweden establishes shared resources, for example the "Data Factory", which will make data available in a new and unique way, and "Co-Location sites" with the aim of improving collaboration, knowledge-sharing and the ability to attract talent.

AI and Deep Learning technologies will be used more and more when developing more advanced and reliable ADAS and AD solutions, such as the forward-looking cameras used in the next generation highway pilot assist. Veoneer is a pioneer in deep learning vision with the first customer deliveries in 2019.

AI is also important for the next phase of mobility, referred to as Collaborative Driving, when the car is handling parts of the driving, with the driver still engaged. Here, AI is an important ingredient for creating mutual trust between the driver and the car.

"Working together in ecosystems is important to accelerate speed in innovation and creating robust and reliable AI tools. We are proud to be one of the founding partners in this Swedish initiative," says Ola Boström, VP Research at Veoneer.

The AI center will have several nodes around the country. Today, the first node, based in Lindholmen Gothenburg, was inaugurated by Anders Ygeman, Minister for Energy and Digitalization in Sweden.

AI Innovation of Sweden is funded by Vinnova, Region Västra Götaland, the private sector, the public sector, research institutes, and academia.

