Russian module manufacturer Hevel will deploy 1.2 MW of solar at an hydropower facility operated by local energy provider Rushydro in the Amur region. The solar installation is intended to help the company better manage the power plant, while also reducing its operational costs.Russian hydropower producer Rushydro and compatriot module manufacturer Hevel Solar have jointly announced the launch of what is said to be Russia's first hybrid hydro-PV project. The two companies said that a 1.27 MW pilot solar power plant will be installed at a hydropower plant owned and operated by Rushydro in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...