Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Portfolio Holdings at 31 January 2019

The portfolio for the investment trust is now available to view on the investment manager's website home page. Alternatively, please follow the below link to access directly:

http://www.blueplanet.eu/blueplanet_investment_trusts.133.html

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu


