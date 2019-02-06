Mphasis Develops One-of-a-Kind Solution With Autocode.AI

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an IT services and solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the launch of Autocode.AI, a revolutionary deep learningbased framework which applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) across multiple stages of the software development process.

The Autocode.AI system, developed by Mphasis NEXT Labs, is used by software engineering teams for rapid prototyping and to accelerate the process of software development including new code creation based on unstructured inputs and code fix for a range of issues including testing and vulnerabilities assessment. Autocode.AI was created with the intention of accelerating the development and deployment of software by applying AI capabilities. Autocode.AI assesses vulnerabilities in code, automatically fixes bugs and automates deployment and management of code through Cloud computing environments.

Autocode.AI leverages a variety of deep learning methods - including Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs),- that improve efficiency, speed and productivity through automating the entire prototyping to design and development process. It can be configured to produce code in multiple programming languages and crunches the code creation and maintenance workflow across the software development lifecycle. The AI-based system requires minimal human intervention and enables a quick transition to code in hours, rapid prototyping of applications that generate hyper-personalised designs and shorter development times.

"At Mphasis we're continuing to be on the cutting-edge of disruptive technology by introducing Autocode.AI, an AI system which accelerates rapid prototyping and enables the creation of hyper-personalised software," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Executive Director, Mphasis. "In the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, enterprises need to put software design and engineering center stage by utilizing advanced deep learning techniques that will bring coding into the future, and we do feel our solution can lead the way."

Mphasis serves marquee customers across the globe, including the top six global banks and the top three global insurance companies.

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) enables customers to reimagine their digital future by applying a unique formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology.

