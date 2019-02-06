sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NEURONES: 5% organic growth in 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2018 annual revenues

Nanterre, February 6, 2019 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

5% organic growth in 2018

(unaudited and

in millions of euros) 		2017

published 		2017 restated

IFRS 15		 2018 Growth as per

iso-method 		of which organic
Revenues 485 475.5 490.1 + 3.1% + 5%

Achievements

In a continuingly buoyant environment driven by digital transformation (agile methods, devops, cloud computing, cybersecurity, mobility, IoT, big data and analytics, AI, etc.), revenues growth is high at + 5% on a constant method and consolidation basis.

The revenues goal was reached, despite a context of persistent recruitment tensions.

At 46 M€, the operating profit (*) was up and represented 9.4% of revenues (as against 9.3% in 2017).

Cash generation was high, with net cash of 174.5 M€ after the closing of the stock exchange (up 21.4 M€ over the previous financial year).

The group's payroll was 5,160 employees at year's end.

The comprehensive final annual financial statements will be published on Wednesday 13 March 2019 after the closing of the stock exchange.

(*) under audit and after 0.2% of free shares related cost.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It assists its clients with their digital transformation projects and with the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net)

Press Relations:

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine GROSDIDIER

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)

NEURONES

Matthieu VAUTIER

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) 		Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César BONNEL

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)
NEURONES - 5% organic growth in 2018 (http://hugin.info/143513/R/2233778/878796.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NEURONES via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)