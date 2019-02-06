NEURONES: 5% organic growth in 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2018 annual revenues

Nanterre, February 6, 2019 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

5% organic growth in 2018

(unaudited and



in millions of euros) 2017



published 2017 restated



IFRS 15 2018 Growth as per



iso-method of which organic Revenues 485 475.5 490.1 + 3.1% + 5%

Achievements

In a continuingly buoyant environment driven by digital transformation (agile methods, devops, cloud computing, cybersecurity, mobility, IoT, big data and analytics, AI, etc.), revenues growth is high at + 5% on a constant method and consolidation basis.

The revenues goal was reached, despite a context of persistent recruitment tensions.

At 46 M€, the operating profit (*) was up and represented 9.4% of revenues (as against 9.3% in 2017).

Cash generation was high, with net cash of 174.5 M€ after the closing of the stock exchange (up 21.4 M€ over the previous financial year).

The group's payroll was 5,160 employees at year's end.

The comprehensive final annual financial statements will be published on Wednesday 13 March 2019 after the closing of the stock exchange.

(*) under audit and after 0.2% of free shares related cost.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It assists its clients with their digital transformation projects and with the upgrading and outsourcing of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net)

