Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema successfully completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds 06-Feb-2019 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema successfully completes secondary placement of series 001P-07 bonds February 06, 2019, Moscow, Russia - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the successful secondary placement of series 001P-07 exchange-traded bonds. During the tender offer on February 06, 2019, the Corporation repurchased bonds in the amount of RUB 482.2 million out of the total of RUB 10 billion in the issue. Bonds repurchased during the tender offer were sold in the open market through secondary placement at the price of 100.5% of the nominal value. The nominal value of one bond is RUB 1,000. The bonds have a put option exercisable in 2 years. The maturity date is January 21, 2028. The coupon period is 182 days. The rate for coupons 3-6 is set at 10%. The securities have been included in the first level of listing at the Moscow Exchange. Gazprombank, BCS Global Markets, Renaissance Capital and Sberbank CIB acted as lead arrangers of the bond issue. MTS Bank and East West United Bank S.A acted as joint lead arrangers. Gazprombank was the placement agent. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2017 reached RUB 704.6 billion; its total assets equalled RUB 1.1 trillion as of 31 December 2017. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [2] ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 7398 EQS News ID: 773315 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=773315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e566001103bf8b2bd1a5427ea3e04fe&application_id=773315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 06, 2019 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)