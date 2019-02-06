Michael Halbherr works as an investor, board member and advisor for young, aspiring technology companies. Until 2014 he was executive vice president, CEO of the HERE Business Unit, Nokia Corporation. Prior to that he was CEO of gate5, a Berlin-based mobile phone software startup which he sold successfully to Nokia in 2006. He held management positions in various companies including the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Halbherr started his career as a post-doctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds a PhD in electrical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich).

The most recent executive position held by Barry Stowe was chairman and CEO of Jackson Holdings Limited and member of the group executive committee at Prudential plc. Before holding those positions he served as CEO Asia for Prudential plc. Prior to that Mr. Stowe held various leadership roles at American International Group, Pan American Life Insurance and Willis Corroon. Mr. Stowe received a bachelor of arts degree in politics and classical studies from Lipscomb University, U.S.

Michel M. Liès, Chairman of the Board at Zurich, said: "We are delighted that Michael Halbherr and Barry Stowe have accepted our nomination to join the Board of Directors. Michael Halbherr is widely recognized as an expert in areas of technology and innovation. Barry Stowe brings extensive business experience and knowledge gained through executive roles in the insurance industry in North America and Asia. Our Board will benefit from these additions, which will support strategic leadership for Zurich on its path to drive innovation in the insurance industry."

Subject to the election and re-election of the members of the Board by the shareholders on April 3, 2019, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

Michel M. Liès, Chairman (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/michel-lies)

Joan Amble (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/joan-amble)

Catherine Bessant (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/catherine-bessant)

Dame Alison Carnwath (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/alison-carnwath)

Christoph Franz (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/christoph-franz)

Michael Halbherr

Jeffrey Hayman (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/jeffrey-hayman)

Monica Mächler (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/monica-maechler)

Kishore Mahbubani (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/kishore-mahbubani)

Jasmin Staiblin

Barry Stowe

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting along with the Annual Report 2018 will be published on www.zurich.com (http://www.zurich.com/) on March 8, 2019.

Further information

More information about Zurich's Corporate Governance structure can be found here (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance).