Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 6 February 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 34,532 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.4719

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,043,941 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,043,941 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 317 25.10 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 410 25.10 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 151 25.10 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 72 25.10 16:29:42 London Stock Exchange 1439 25.10 16:29:40 London Stock Exchange 2982 25.10 15:19:33 London Stock Exchange 2991 25.55 14:15:46 London Stock Exchange 2697 25.80 12:56:17 London Stock Exchange 2641 25.40 12:03:35 London Stock Exchange 2370 25.70 11:59:29 London Stock Exchange 295 25.70 11:59:29 London Stock Exchange 2632 25.70 11:59:29 London Stock Exchange 1973 25.70 11:59:29 London Stock Exchange 2170 25.70 11:59:13 London Stock Exchange 4924 25.70 11:59:11 London Stock Exchange 800 25.70 11:59:11 London Stock Exchange 2571 25.05 08:25:56 London Stock Exchange 3097 25.05 08:25:56 London Stock Exchange

-ends-