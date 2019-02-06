sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:6 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):34,532
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.0500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.4719

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,043,941 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,043,941 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
31725.1016:29:52London Stock Exchange
41025.1016:29:49London Stock Exchange
15125.1016:29:49London Stock Exchange
7225.1016:29:42London Stock Exchange
143925.1016:29:40London Stock Exchange
298225.1015:19:33London Stock Exchange
299125.5514:15:46London Stock Exchange
269725.8012:56:17London Stock Exchange
264125.4012:03:35London Stock Exchange
237025.7011:59:29London Stock Exchange
29525.7011:59:29London Stock Exchange
263225.7011:59:29London Stock Exchange
197325.7011:59:29London Stock Exchange
217025.7011:59:13London Stock Exchange
492425.7011:59:11London Stock Exchange
80025.7011:59:11London Stock Exchange
257125.0508:25:56London Stock Exchange
309725.0508:25:56London Stock Exchange

-ends-


