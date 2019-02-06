Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate, Launches World's First Emoji Manifesto to Target Nigeria's Youth Voters

ABUJA, Nigeria, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The campaign of Nigerian presidential candidate for the People's Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar today launched the AtikuPlanForYOUth, the world's first 'emojified' manifesto (on http://www.wevoteatiku.com) in a new effort to attract youth voters.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818683/PDP_AtikuPlanForYOUth_Infographic.jpg )

Drawn from the previously published Atiku Plan, the AtikuPlanForYOUth brings to life the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate's promises to Nigeria's 130 million under-30s.

In an increasingly noisy debate, the Atiku campaign said the aim was to cut through the rhetoric to help youth voters understand more about the issues that matter most to them.

The novel manifesto 'emojifies' 40 pledges from TheAtikuPlan across the key areas of government, education, jobs, human capital, economy, business, and sport and culture.

Highlights include pledges that Atiku will:

Devote 25% of the budget to education - Buhari allocated only 7% in 2018.

Create up to 3 million new private sector jobs each year

Deliver a $900 billion , top 20 global economy

Nigeria's slowing economy and failing education system have driven youth unemployment to record highs - reaching 38% in the second quarter of 2018. Only 50% of children finish primary school with many of them unable to go to secondary school, resulting in seven million young people each year entering a struggling labour market with few if any relevant skills.

The AtikuPlanForYOUth is aimed at Nigerians youths looking for major new investment in job creation, apprenticeships and vocational training.

Campaign spokesman Osita Chidoka said: "The AtikuPlanForYOUth is our way of speaking directly to young people with a positive message of hope for their lives and careers.

"By condensing TheAtikuPlan into a set of youth-focused promises, we're cutting through the noise to tell young people clearly and simply why Atiku is the only bridge to the brighter future they deserve."

The AtikuPlanForYOUth was created and launched by @WeVoteAtiku - part of the official PDP election campaign. With Election Day on Saturday, February 16, the campaign is entering its final phase to rally voters behind its pro-business message.

Mr Chidoka continued: "Our young people are our most precious asset today, and our message to them is clear: Act now. Take your future into your hands. Come out and vote for Atiku on February 16th."

Notes:

About the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is a major contemporary political party in Nigeria. Its policies generally lie towards the centre-right of the political spectrum. It won every Presidential election between 1999 and 2011, and was until the 2015 elections, the governing party in the Fourth Republic. Currently, PDP controls 14 states out of 36 states in Nigeria.

About WeVoteAtiku

WeVoteAtiku is a PDP-backed social media campaign to inform and empower Nigerian youth to vote for a better future for themselves, friends and family by voting for Atiku.

PDP's aim is to get Nigeria's youth out to vote for Atiku and the PDP by highlighting the reasons why a vote for Atiku is a vote for their own and their country's future.

Nigerian youths deserve a better future. On Saturday, February 16, go vote @Atiku Abubakar for President and make it happen.

Part of @OfficialPDPNig WeVoteAtiku