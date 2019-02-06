

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, with investors reacting to the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports, other corporate news and weak economic data from Germany.



The mood was somewhat cautious after recent strong gains and traders were also weighing the prospects of another shutdown in the U.S. over the border wall issue. Also, with no positive news on U.S.-China trade front, investors appeared a bit wary of building up positions.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.15%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France, all ended lower. While Germany's DAX declined by about 0.38%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 edged down by 0.06% and 0.08%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI too ended marginally down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Finland and Sweden ended higher. Poland, Spain and Turkey ended little changed, while Russia, Norway and Denmark closed weak.



In Germany, Daimler shed about 2.2% on weak results and a reduction in dividend. Daimler cut its dividend after fourth-quarter operating profit plunged by 22%.



E.ON, Wirecard, Linde and Henkel declined by 1 to 1.7% and Siemens shed nearly 1%.



Infineon, Thyssenkrupp and Deutsche Bank moved up sharply.



In the French market, Peugeot, Safran, Kering and Veolia Environment ended notably lower.



Dassault Systemes jumped by about 10% after the company reported strong quarterly results. STMicroelectronics gained nearly 5% and ArcelorMittal advanced more than 3%. Carrefour, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas also ended sharply higher.



In the U.K. market, RSA Insurance, Barratt Developments, Capita and CRH gained 2 to 3%. Tesco, Hargreaves Lansdown, GlaxoSmithKline, EasyJet and Hammerson also rose sharply.



Meanwhile, TUI, Royal Mail, Reckitt Benckiser, Pearson and British American Tobacco shed 1.4 to 2.2%.



In economic releases from Europe, Germany's factory orders decreased for a second straight month in December and at a faster pace, defying expectations for a modest gain, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Manufacturing orders decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.6% from the previous month, while they were forecast to rise 0.3%. The latest fall was the most since June, when orders shrunk 3.6%.



The Monetary Policy Committee of Iceland's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged for a second policy session in a row after hiking it in November.



Poland's central bank too left its key interest rate unchanged. The bank left its key refrence rate at a record low of 1.50%.



Data from IHS Markit showed Italy's construction sector to have grown at the weakest pace in eight months in January.



Meanwhile, Czech trade deficit narrowed sharply in December, compared to a year ago, falling to CZK 15 million, from CZK 3.66 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX