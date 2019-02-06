Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Announces Newly Appointed Director and Resignations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Shervin Teymouri as a director of the Company and resignations of: Kevin Beaulieu as a director, J. Scott Munro as a director and President/CEO, and Ronald Ozols as a director and CFO/Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors is currently assessing candidates for vacant executive positions in the Company.

Mr. Shervin Teymouri, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., P.Eng. serves as technical consultant and technical advisor to the mining industry for more than 15 years. He has been founder and President of MineIT Consulting Inc. since August 2018. Mr. Teymouri serves as an Adjunct Professor and Lecturer of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Faculty of Applied Science, Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering. In 2013, Mr. Teymouri served as a Senior Mining Engineer at Roscoe Postle Associates and a Senior Mining Engineer developing mining projects at Alexco Resource Corp. Mr. Teymouri has acted as a consultant, engineer and operations specialist as a mining engineer for various base, precious and industrial metals projects, including several tungsten and polymetallic mines in the Yukon, greatly assisting advancement of international exploration, development and mining ventures. His combined financial and mining engineering experience has developed his credibility to interpret, evaluate and comment on the feasibility of mining projects, either underground or open pit. Mr. Teymouri is a geological and mining engineer with broad experience in all aspects of underground and open pit mines, from due diligence, detailed engineering, project execution to reclamation. He also has experience with mine finance and strategic planning with a focus on maximization of returns and aligning planning with project financial objectives. Mr. Teymouri currently serves as Director at Kismet Resources Corp. and Freeport Resources Corp. He was a Director of Ximen Mining Corp. since June 15, 2016 until August 2018. He is a P.Eng with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He holds a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a Masters of Mining Engineering/Mining Economics degree from UBC.

Saurabh Handa, Director

E-mail: info@muchocobre.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of MCR. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of MCR. Although MCR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCR can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. MCR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

