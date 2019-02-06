DNO ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend in March 2019

Oslo, 6 February 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that, pursuant to the authorization granted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 September 2018, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share to be made on or about 27 March 2019 to all shareholders of record as of 18 March 2019. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 15 March 2019.



Dividend amount: NOK 0.20 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 14 March 2019

Ex-date: 15 March 2019

Record date: 18 March 2019

Payment date: 27 March 2019 (on or about)

Date of approval: 6 February 2019, based on authorization granted 13 September 2018



For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no (mailto:media@dno.no)

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no (mailto:investor.relations@dno.no)

Tel: +47 911 57 197



DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

This information is made pursuant to the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

