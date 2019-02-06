Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2019) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") reports that it has shipped 150 kg of high grade silver mineralization for processing from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA to Mineral Solutions LLC (Minerals) of Coeur d Alene, Idaho.

The 150 kg (330 lb) sample was taken from a 10 foot by 2.5 foot by 3 inch thick panel of the Big Dog Zone vein. Additionally, a 25 kg sample from the same location was shipped in early January to Minerals for a total of three samples submitted.

The samples assay results are tabulated below:

Sample Ag g/t Ag oz/t 1 BD1 6,282.88 202.00 2 BD2 5,660.81 182.00 3 BD3Panel 9,424.33 303.00

The samples were split according to ASTM sampling protocol. Assaying for the samples reported above was conducted by Christopherson Umpire Assayer of Osburn, Idaho. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists of 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metals assay for the samples are subjected to an ICP 35 element, four acid digestion assay and are pending. Fire assays were done in duplicates with corrected silver.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments "The high grade material we have submitted to Mineral Solutions is to further enhance the silver recovery from the Bayhorse mineralization. The Big Dog vein grades compare well to the Yankee Boy vein at the historic Sunshine Mine in Idaho's Silver Valley, that was 3 to 5 inches wide and historically averaged 400 ounces per ton."

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and also advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to , a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper , lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision. Failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision, and increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures. There are also metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

